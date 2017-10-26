× High School Football Match-ups: Week 9

Here are the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, October 26, and Friday, October 27. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.

Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.

Thursday 10/26

Lynn @ Decatur Heritage

Friday 10/27

Bob Jones @ Buckhorn

Sparkman @ Grissom (Milton Frank)

Huntsville @ Gadsden City

Hewitt Trussville @ James Clemens

Southside Gadsden @ Albertville

Brewer @ Cullman

Fort Payne @ Pell City

Athens @ Austin

Columbia @ Hartselle

Decatur @ Muscle Shoals

Florence @ Hazel Green

West Point @ Curry

Guntersville @ Arab

Douglas @ Boaz

Crossville @ Alexandria

Scottsboro @ Etowah

Ardmore @ Russellville

East Limestone @ Brooks

Jemison @ Lawrence County

Lee @ JP2

Madison Academy @ DAR

Westminster Christian @ Madison County

Sardis @ Randolph

Priceville @ Danville

West Limestone @ Deshler

Rogers @ Wilson

Holly Pond @ Vinemont

Sylvania @ Brindlee Mountain

Geraldine @ North Sand Mountain

Plainview @ New Hope

Lauderdale County @ Colbert County

East Lawrence @ Colbert Heights

Clements @ Elkmont

Gaston @ Fyffe

Westbrook Christian @ Ider

Section @ Collinsville

Falkville @ Tanner

Mars Hill @ Hatton

Phil Campbell @ Red Bay

Woodville @ Coosa Christian

Southeastern @ RA Hubbard

Waterloo @ Cherokee

Shoals Christian @ Hackelburg

Vina @ Tharptown