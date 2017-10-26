High School Football Match-ups: Week 9
Here are the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, October 26, and Friday, October 27. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.
Thursday 10/26
Lynn @ Decatur Heritage
Friday 10/27
Bob Jones @ Buckhorn
Sparkman @ Grissom (Milton Frank)
Huntsville @ Gadsden City
Hewitt Trussville @ James Clemens
Southside Gadsden @ Albertville
Brewer @ Cullman
Fort Payne @ Pell City
Athens @ Austin
Columbia @ Hartselle
Decatur @ Muscle Shoals
Florence @ Hazel Green
West Point @ Curry
Guntersville @ Arab
Douglas @ Boaz
Crossville @ Alexandria
Scottsboro @ Etowah
Ardmore @ Russellville
East Limestone @ Brooks
Jemison @ Lawrence County
Lee @ JP2
Madison Academy @ DAR
Westminster Christian @ Madison County
Sardis @ Randolph
Priceville @ Danville
West Limestone @ Deshler
Rogers @ Wilson
Holly Pond @ Vinemont
Sylvania @ Brindlee Mountain
Geraldine @ North Sand Mountain
Plainview @ New Hope
Lauderdale County @ Colbert County
East Lawrence @ Colbert Heights
Clements @ Elkmont
Gaston @ Fyffe
Westbrook Christian @ Ider
Section @ Collinsville
Falkville @ Tanner
Mars Hill @ Hatton
Phil Campbell @ Red Bay
Woodville @ Coosa Christian
Southeastern @ RA Hubbard
Waterloo @ Cherokee
Shoals Christian @ Hackelburg
Vina @ Tharptown