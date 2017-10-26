Get help becoming a homeowner at free Huntsville Housing Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Buying your first home is a major milestone, and it's never too late. 76-year-old Mildred Joseph is a retired school teacher and became a first time homeowner in 2015 thanks to the help of Huntsville's Homeownership Programs.

The program helps first time buyers become homeowners, in an effort to improve Huntsville's communities. The homeownership program educates buyers and helps them find quality housing at a reasonable price.

Joseph says she loves her house, and has seen improvements in her neighborhood over the last two years, and that it will get better as the program continues to grow. "I'm home, I'm home," she said. "Praise the Lord."

Joseph's grandson Dikari says her house has become the go-to place for family holidays.

The City of Huntsville’s Community Development Department is hosting a free Housing Expo on Saturday, November 4, 2017, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Stone Event Center at Campus 805. The expo will provide more information on the program, and there will be over 100 vendors showcases affordable housing options. Credit and foreclosure counseling will also be available on-site.