Emergency crews respond to wreck on Carter Grove Road in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews have responded to a wreck on Carter Grove Road, just north of Charity Lane. Paramedics are helping a person who stopped to work on his broken down vehicle.

Emergency workers say the person was working on the broken down vehicle when another driver hit his vehicle. His car rolled forward and knocked the man on the ground.

We understand the man wasn’t hurt badly, but is being checked out. We don’t know anything about the condition of the other driver.

Please avoid the area if possible.