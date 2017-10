LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Firefighters were called to a home on Dupree Worthey Road around 7:00 this morning because of a well house on fire.

Firefighters with the East limestone Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home and got the fire contained. The fire did not spread to nearby homes.

Several units on the scene of a house fire. 14800 block of Dupree Worthey Road in East Limestone @whnt pic.twitter.com/dd0Nvvxn1s — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) October 26, 2017

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.