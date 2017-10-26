DeKalb County officials sign a resolution to participate in inmate Medicaid program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - The state's last legislative session passed an act allowing counties to participate in a program that will provide Medicaid to jailed inmates who are taken to outside medical facilities.

Previously, if a person was on Medicaid and they went to jail or prison, their benefits would have been terminated.

During Alabama's last session, legislators passed Act 2017-298, changing all of that. "It would allow people who were on Medicaid before they were incarcerated to be suspended. Once they go into a hospital situation or anything would happen, then Medicaid would pick back up on them," explained Matt Sharp, the County's administrator.

The DeKalb County Commission, along with the sheriff's office, signed a resolution to participate in the program. "The cost of the Medicaid rate is a lot less than what we would have to pay for those inmates," says Sharp.

Usually, the county would pick up the entire tab for the inmate. With this new program, they'll only have to match a limited amount of money. "It would save the taxpayers of DeKalb County and any county to participated a good bit of money. That's what I think will happen."

With DeKalb County being a rural area, they see many individuals utilizing Medicaid. "We may have a medical bill $40-$50,000 dollars or more on one particular inmate," says Sharp. " Some of those are going to Medicaid inmates and some are not. For those that are, that's going to be a savings for us."

There could be a few delays implementing the program, but they're hoping for it to begin by January 1.