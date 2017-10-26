Authorities search for man accused of shooting at his brother in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shots fired investigation.

Deputies are looking for Shannon Ditto because he is accused of shooting at his brother during an argument at a home on Hwy 231, north of Arab. Authorities say that no one was hurt during the incident.

Ditto left the area in a red Ford truck and was last seen on Rescue Road near the Morgan County/ Marshall County line.

If you see him, contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034 or your local law enforcement office.