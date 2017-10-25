UK adventurer flies over South Africa by party balloons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH AFRICA -- A British adventurer flew 15 miles across South Africa in a camping chair tied to a bunch of large party balloons.

Tom Morgan from the Bristol-based company The Adventurists reached an altitude of over 8,300 feet in what he described as an experience that was "peaceful and terrifying in equal measure."

He landed back on solid ground after about two hours, having had to pop the balloons as he received reports of strong winds approaching.

He plans to organize "the world's most ridiculous air race" and said the flight left him "more convinced than ever" about the feasibility of the event.