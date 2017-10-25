Two Tennessee football players cited for possession of marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Two Tennessee football players, including star running back John Kelly, have reportedly been cited for marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Knoxville.

According to Knoxville's WATE-TV, Kelly was driving a vehicle that was stopped by Knoxville police due to a faulty headlight at around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday. Linebacker Will Ignont was in the passenger seat.

According to the report, police smelled a strong odor coming out of the vehicle and Kelly and Ignont consented to being searched. A clear plastic bag containing a marijuana-like substance were recovered from inside of the vehicle, along with a glass pipe.

