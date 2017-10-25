The Magic City Classic has the feel of a sibling rivalry for Alabama A&M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Alabama A&M head coach James Spady has a flair for the dramatic when it comes to the Magic City Classic. In 2014 the Bulldogs won on a blocked field goal, and last year A&M picked up the win in over time. Spady is just days away form his 4th classic as the Bulldogs head coach, and while he'll take a win anyway he can get it, there's a lot more on the line for his team than years past. A&M is 3-1 in conference play, and controls it's own destiny when it comes to playing in the SWAC championship game. So while this rivalry is a friendly one between A&M and Alabama State, Saturday it's no holds barred. "I liken it to a brother and sister relationship, or even a sibling type relations," Spady said. "No one can say anything bad about my brother, but when we get in our little conflicts, I mean it's brutal. That's how I feel about this rivalry. Alabama State, nobody else can say anything bad about them, but on Saturday I'm going to have a lot of bad things to say."

The 76th Magic City Classic kicks is Saturday at Legion Field in Birmingham, with kickoff set for 2:30 pm.