Man arrested after leading Huntsville Police on 30-minute chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police arrested Jack Henry James, 33, early this morning. Officers say he led them on a 30-minute chase through several neighborhoods in south Huntsville.

James faces charges of driving under the influence, attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment.

The chase started around 11:30 on Bob Wallace Avenue near 15th street. Officers said they tried to stop the pickup truck with no tail lights, but the driver didn't stop.

The chase went through several areas before ending up on a dead end on Bentley Drive, where the driver tried to hide his truck behind a house. That homeowner called 911 about the truck in their back yard alert police to its location.

The chase began again and ultimately ended on Westmoreland and Matthews Street after the driver crashed.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes with speeds reaching nearly 80 miles per hour.