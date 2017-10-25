Madison County Commissioner Bob Harrison dies at 74 years old

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Commissioner Bob Harrison, who represented District 6, has died. He was 74 years old.

Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong released a statement this morning saying:

Bob Harrison spent his life seeking shelter for the homeless, clothes for the unclothed and food for the hungry. Bob Harrison always had Madison County and the people of his respective district first and he will truly be remembered for his faithful service.

Harrison was in the hospital when he passed away last night. He has been battling cancer.

Bob Harrison was elected to the Madison County Commission in 2004.

Governor Kay Ivey will announce who will replace Harrison at a later date.