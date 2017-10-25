× Jeff Glor named as new anchor for CBS Evening News

CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor is now the new anchor for CBS Evening News. CBS News President David Rhodes made the announcement today.

Glor has been with CBS News for 10 years now, during which time he has reported from around the world. He was one of the lead anchors on CBSN, CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service, during its launch period.

“Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance – from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time,” Rhodes said in a statement. “In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues. He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the Evening News into a digital future.”

“CBS News has an extraordinary history that is meaningful to so many,” Glor said. “I am beyond grateful to continue to play a role in its future.”

Anthony Mason, who served as interim anchor of the broadcast in recent months, will continue in his role as CBS News senior national correspondent and co-host of “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”

“CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor” will launch later this year and feature regular contributions from a core team of correspondents. The program will continue to be produced by CBS News executive editor and CBS Evening News executive producer Steve Capus.