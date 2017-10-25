× Handgun found in student’s backpack at Hazel Green High School, 1 in custody

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — According to a statement Madison County school officials sent WHNT News 19, a student is in custody after a handgun was recovered from their backpack Wednesday.

The handgun was discovered after administration says it received a report that a student from Hazel Green High School brought a weapon to school. The School Resource Officer from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and administrators located the student and took possession of the handgun before taking the student into custody.

Madison County Schools add that providing a safe environment for student learning is their number one priority.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is now handling this issue.

Sheriff Blake Dorning said through a statement that the deputies were notified about the handgun at 11:30 a.m.

The student is a 17-year-old male, deputies say, who has since been arrested and taken to the Neaves/Davis Juvenile detention facility.

This is the second time a student has been taken into custody for bringing a gun to school. WHNT News 19 reported on a gun found at the same school last week, which had parents wondering if it could happen again.