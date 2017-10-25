Rain likely for the 9th week of Football Friday

Some not-so-great news comes with the football forecast this week: rain becoming likely, a stiff south wind gusting to 25 miles per hour, and a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures sharply during the games in Northwest Alabama. There is still some low-end concern that a few severe storms may develop in North Alabama ahead of that front between 7 PM and midnight.

The risk of severe weather on Friday evening, Friday night, and Saturday morning is very, very low; however, it’s not exactly zero. This is system is very dynamic: a lot of wind shear and a lot of ‘lift’ to get rain and storms going. The questionable fuel supply (warm, moist air) may be the factor that either limits or prevents significant storms.

Rain and gusty winds come whether we get ‘storms’ or not! As much as one to two inches of rain likely fall between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The widespread rain moves out before lunchtime Saturday, but drizzle and some light showers may linger behind (especially east of the Huntsville area) through the afternoon.

It’ll be breezy ahead of the front and behind it; expect wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour behind the front on Saturday. The ‘feels like’ temperature will only be about 35ºF to 45ºF with that stiff breeze and limited sunshine; actual high temperatures briefly make the lower 50s in the Huntsville area, but the higher elevations won’t even get close to 50ºF in the afternoon.