Wreck in southbound lanes of I-65 causing traffic backup

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – There’s a wreck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Morgan County. The wreck is around mile marker 334 in Priceville.

Senator Bill Holtzclaw is sitting in the traffic jam being caused by the wreck. He took the picture above from the Tennessee River Bridge where traffic is at a stand-still.

We understand an air ambulance is headed to the wreck location.

For now, please find an alternate route when traveling south.