HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's magic city classic week, but Alabama A&M has not announced who will start at quarterback in the game. Freshman Aqeel Glass has been the starter all season until the Mississippi Valley State game. Damien May got the nod, and played like a man possessed scoring four touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 49-14 win. It's not clear which QB will get the start against Alabama State, but head coach James Spady says in the end it doesn't matter. "I don't know today who will start the game. It just doesn't matter, it really doesn't matter, I'm going to play them all," Spady said. "I'm going to play them all, because they all bring something to the table that we can use. In my experience we've been more effective when we've been able to change the pace."
Who will start at quarterback for Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic?
-
Alabama A&M head coach James Spady tight-lipped about quarterback battle
-
Alabama A&M Head Football Coach speaks on NFL protests
-
Alabama A&M ready for SWAC opener against Texas Southern
-
Alabama A&M has a new face in QB competition
-
Alabama A&M gets back on track with dominant win over MVSU
-
-
Bye week comes at a perfect time for Alabama A&M
-
Alabama A&M looks ahead to the 2017 football season at SWAC Media Day
-
Alabama A&M hopes to spoil UAB’s return to the field
-
Vanderbilt game is good for Alabama A&M both on and off the field
-
Alabama A&M names starting quarterback
-
-
Team Capsule: Arkansas Razorbacks
-
Alabama A&M running back Jordan Bentley doubtful for South Alabama game
-
Wounded Warriors Softball Team excited to play another tournament in the Rocket City