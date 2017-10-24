Who will start at quarterback for Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's magic city classic week, but Alabama A&M has not announced who will start at quarterback in the game. Freshman Aqeel Glass has been the starter all season until the Mississippi Valley State game. Damien May got the nod, and played like a man possessed scoring four touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 49-14 win. It's not clear which QB will get the start against Alabama State, but head coach James Spady says in the end it doesn't matter. "I don't know today who will start the game. It just doesn't matter, it really doesn't matter, I'm going to play them all," Spady said. "I'm going to play them all, because they all bring something to the table that we can use. In my experience we've been more effective when we've been able to change the pace."