WEDNESDAY: Health department to hold drive-through flu vaccine clinic

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Alongside the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, the health department for the county is hosting this year’s drive through flu vaccine clinic at the Athens Sportsplex on Highway 31.

The clinic will be from 9 am – 2 pm.

“If they have Medicaid, Medicare or Blue Cross, they just need to bring their insurance card,” said clinical supervisor Daphne McElyea. “If they don’t have any insurance it’s just $2 [cash] for the immunization.”

You will just drive up to the southernmost entrance to the Sportsplex and you will fill out a form as you wait in line, then health department professionals will administer the vaccine.

Flu season is considered to spike between November and May, and McElyea explains the vaccine takes two weeks to take effect, so it’s a perfect time to get your flu shot.

The shot is especially recommended for the elderly, and for babies and young children, all of whom are most likely to have a severe reaction if they catch the flu.

They’re bringing over 400 of the regular vaccines, and 100 of the high-dose vaccines for people over age 65.

It’s not only a matter of making it convenient for you, but it’s also a valued practice for the health department and EMA.

“This actually used as an emergency preparedness drill,” explained McElyea. “If there were ever a need for a mass vaccination, this is the way we’d be able to do it.”

Officials say anyone can come, including non-Limestone residents.