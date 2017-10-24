New NYPD officer proposes to girlfriend right after graduation ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - A newly sworn in NYPD officer celebrated not only his graduation, but also his engagement on Monday, according to WPIX.

Phillip Santana, 30, popped the question to girlfriend Jennifer Guzman after graduating from the Police Academy.

The officer pretended to be interviewed by WPIX about his new role as a cop. The reporter then asked Santana to spell his name and that of his fiancee.

Santana replied with feigned surprise, “Fiancee? Well, you know what?”

He turned to a fellow recruit who presented him with a ring box, got down on one knee and proposed to his high school sweetheart. The couple, who have been together for five years, have a two-year-old son Alexander.

Santana said he’d had this moment planned, “Ever since I fell in love with her.”