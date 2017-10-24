Madison County investigators search for information about hardware store burglary

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in solving a burglary. The incident happened on October 14th around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators say these pictures show the people who burglarized the ACE Hardware on Highway 231-431 in Hazel Green.

Anyone with information about those pictures, or the vehicle they drove, should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Investigator Ken Andrews is can be reached during normal business hours at 256-533-8866 and krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov. Anyone calling after normal business hours should call dispatch at 256-722-7181.