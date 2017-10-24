ISS: Node 2 team celebrates 10 years in space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's one of the most complex elements of the International Space Station, now the Node 2 "Harmony" team is celebrating 10 years in space. Engineers, scientists and aerospace professionals from Marshall Space Flight Center gathered Monday night to celebrate the milestone.

The celebration took place at The Salty Nut Brewery in Huntsville.

The module acts as an internal connecting port and passageway to international science labs and cargo spacecraft. Harmony is a utility hub, providing air, electrical power, water, and other systems essential to support life on the station, according to NASA's website.