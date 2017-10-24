× Investigators call Priceville officer ‘clearly justified’ in teen’s shooting death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Priceville Police officer, who shot and killed a 15-year-old after a high-speed chase, will not be charged. The incident happened in early July.

On July 7, Gabriel Sage Barnes led law enforcement on a 34-mile chase up I-65, then onto I-565 and coming to an end on Bob Wallace Avenue when he crashed into several cars. One of those crashes forced the Mustang to stop, allowing law enforcement to catch up.

A Priceville Police Officer, identified as Bryan Smith, ended up shooting and killing Barnes when stopped at the wreck.

Police say Barnes put Smith’s life in danger during the chase, which investigators believe justified the shooting.

Madison County Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann says a team of state investigators met with Madison County prosecutors this past week. He said they reviewed the evidence and decided there was no potential for criminal charges against the officer. “It was clearly justified,” Gann said.

Because of this, the case will not be presented to a grand jury.