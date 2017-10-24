Heavy Storms Possible: keep an eye on the weather Friday night

The weather can change quickly this time of year, and many times you’ll see adjustments to the Seven Day Forecast that you won’t see in Summer or early Fall. The adjustments are usually based on timing: not on missing a storm system completely. Look at how crazy the high temperature forecast looks through the weekend:

Friday, Friday night, and Saturday are all adjustable at this point because we see a trend toward a stronger, slower-moving storm system that could bring a risk of heavy rain and some severe storms to the Tennessee Valley region. The timeline right now looks to be after 9 PM Friday and before 7 AM Saturday; that window will narrow and show a much more steady timeline later this week.

So what could happen here? A dynamic system like this probably only produces gusty winds and rain; however, if the atmosphere destabilizes enough Friday night, some severe storms could develop into a line moving across North Alabama and Middle Tennessee through early Saturday morning.

The primary ‘threats’ there would come from wind gusts over 50 miles per hour and a low-end risk of a tornado. Remember, that’s IF the fuel is there; if it’s not, we end up with a blustery, rainy night followed by a sharp change to cold weather Saturday and Sunday.

A word about ‘trends’ – When we say something is ‘trending’ this way or that, it refers to how we view computer model guidance over a period of days. Forecasts aren’t made from one set of data; it’s a whole suite of operational and ensemble simulations (21 different versions every 6 hours from the American-run GFS, 51 simulations every 12 hours from the European ECMWF EPS, and many other shorter-term sets of guidance).

This animation shows the past six runs of the operational GFS model; the forecast time doesn’t change (1 AM Saturday), but look how much the solution changes going from a drier, weaker system to a much more dynamic system with a strong return flow that could produce some severe storms.

We’ll keep watching the trends to see whether our risk increases above something that might be a possibility to something more significant.

