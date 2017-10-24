Governor Ivey to lead groundbreaking ceremony for new advanced manufacturing facility at Aerojet Rocketdyne

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Aerojet Rocketdyne is set to break ground on a brand new advanced manufacturing facility in Huntsville.

Governor Kay Ivey will be in the Rocket City to speak at the ceremony.

The new 136,000 sq. ft. facility on Pulaski Pike will produce products for the aerospace and defense sectors.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other local dignitaries, as well as Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake, will also speak at the groundbreaking.

