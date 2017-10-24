Frost Advisory for Wednesday morning: scattered frost possible

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM in some North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Counties. Frost is most likely in the colder spots; however, temperatures likely remain above freezing tonight preventing a ‘killing freeze’ for most communities. Protect any summer flowers/plants you are trying to hold on to including mums!

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

309 PM CDT Tue Oct 24 2017

Lauderdale-Limestone-Madison-Jackson-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-

Including the cities of Florence, Athens, Huntsville, Scottsboro,

Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd,

Estill Springs, and Cowan

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Frost

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin

counties of southern middle Tennessee, and Lauderdale,

Limestone, Madison, and Jackson counties of far northern

Alabama, from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT.

* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures fall to between 33 and 37

degrees. These temperatures, along with clear skies and light

winds will be favorable for the development of frost late

tonight and around daybreak Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…These cold conditions will damage or kill sensitive

outdoor vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.