Frost Advisory for Wednesday morning: scattered frost possible

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM in some North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Counties. Frost is most likely in the colder spots; however, temperatures likely remain above freezing tonight preventing a ‘killing freeze’ for most communities. Protect any summer flowers/plants you are trying to hold on to including mums!
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
309 PM CDT Tue Oct 24 2017
Lauderdale-Limestone-Madison-Jackson-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Athens, Huntsville, Scottsboro,
Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd,
Estill Springs, and Cowan
309 PM CDT Tue Oct 24 2017
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Frost
Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin
counties of southern middle Tennessee, and Lauderdale,
Limestone, Madison, and Jackson counties of far northern
Alabama, from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT.
* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures fall to between 33 and 37
degrees. These temperatures, along with clear skies and light
winds will be favorable for the development of frost late
tonight and around daybreak Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…These cold conditions will damage or kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.