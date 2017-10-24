Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation hosts 8th Annual Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation will hold its 8th Annual Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk on Sunday, October 29 at Founder’s Park Amphitheater. Activities will begin at 1 p.m. with the Walk starting at 2 p.m.

There will be children’s activities, music, food and other vendors. This year’s one-mile walk for breast cancer awareness will be in honor of the Bosom Buddies.

The Bosom Buddies is a breast cancer support group that has been coordinated and hosted by Decatur Morgan Hospital for the past 20 years. It offers support and fellowship for those affected by this disease.

The proceeds from this event will benefit Decatur Morgan Hospital breast health services and cancer programs including the purchase of a 3D Mammography machine. There will be awards given to the Top Fundraising Team, Top Team Participation Award, Top High School Team Participation Award and the Lee Lott Team Spirit Award.

Registration is $20 and can be completed online here. All participants will receive a 2017 Power of Pink Walk t-shirt.

The one-mile walk will begin at Founder’s Park Amphitheater and proceed down Bank Street, to Lee Street, to Oak Street, to Church Street and then return to the amphitheater.