Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Meridianville while crossing US-231

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – Authorities confirm a pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on US-231 Monday evening.

Officials said it happened at Meridianville Bottom Road and 231 just before 7:45 p.m.

She and her husband were crossing 231 on foot when a car struck her, according to HEMSI leaders. Her husband was unharmed.

HEMSI officials said her condition “extremely critical” when she was taken to the hospital. Alabama State Troopers confirmed that the woman died.

