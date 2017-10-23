× Woman charged in connection to brutal assault captured on viral video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A brutal beating that was caught on camera quickly went viral over the weekend.

In the video, you see a woman being beaten, kicked, and pulled by her hair through what police say is Mason Court in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say investigators have been hard at work on the case.

And sources now confirm that a woman is arrested in connection to the alleged assault you’ll see in the video.

Qounesha Lenia Davis, 26, is charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree assault and one count of 3rd-degree assault.

According to jail records, Davis is in custody in the Madison County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

We reached out to the Huntsville Housing Authority, which manages the apartment community where police said this happened.

A spokeswoman emailed us this statement:

“HHA is working diligently with HPD to obtain factual information to resolve this matter. We have no further information to share at this time.”

WHNT News 19 is working hard to learn more details about what police determined is happening in the video, and how the victim is doing. We will update this page when we learn that information.