Don’t delay mammograms! Detect breast cancer in the early stages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Breast cancer doesn't discriminate. It can hit anyone at anytime.

"There are many different types of breast cancer and all of those have different reasons why they develop. Of course, some of that is genetic, but three out of four women who develop breast cancer have no family history of the disease," explained Crestwood Women's Center Breast Care Manager, Julie McCain.

McCain said women between the ages of 40 and 49 are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer, which is why they shouldn't delay their mammogram. "That is one of those ways we find breast cancer in those early stages. That is when it is curable and we have more treatment options if found early," McCain said.

She said every year around October their patient numbers at the facility increase because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She said spreading awareness about the disease keeps people informed.

This is why there are events and fundraisers. "Women are very strong. We have patients that have come here that have been diagnosed with breast cancer and they are our friends and family. We want the opportunity to celebrate those people," McCain said.

Crestwood Medical Center and WDRM teamed up for a breast cancer awareness concert Monday night. The "Girls and Guitars" concert features some of country music's hottest new acts, including Raelynn, Carly Pearce, and Brooke Eden.