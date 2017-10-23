Tornado Damage Confirmed in Morgan County

Morgan County, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed the wind damage from early Monday morning was due to a tornado. The NWS has not determined a rating for the tornado yet, but does plan on releasing a statement on the storm later this afternoon.

Reports of wind damage began coming in from Trinity in Morgan County around 2:30 Monday morning. Upon receiving the reports, which described twisted trees and some damage to roofing, the National Weather Service in Huntsville sent a team to survey the damage.

We also received many photos from our viewers showing the damage: