Special Touch by Eunice closes its doors but leaves impact on breast cancer community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Special Touch by Eunice is a women’s health boutique that’s been in the Huntsville community for 24 years. Last Friday, they closed their doors to the public. Eunice has sold the business due to a need to focus on her own health.

The boutique has been a long-time safe haven for women going through and recovering from breast cancer.

All the employees there are breast cancer survivors. “We do a lot of pre-surgery consultations, trying to figure out how to handle the surgery, and the chemotherapy," said Lisa Williams, assistant manager at the boutique.

Making women feel whole again was Eunice's intent, and creating a community of survivors, well, that just came with the compassion she showed her clients.

“There was no judgment," Williams recalled of her own breast cancer journey at the boutique. "There was no embarrassment or uncomfortable feeling, which is you know, that’s a huge thing after you’ve had surgery and when you come in and you’ve lost your hair.”

It’s not the end of a business, or being out of a job that’s difficult, but ending a legacy that touched the lives of women for so many years.

“It is very much a heart issue," said Daphne Arriaga, an employee at the shop. "It’s not that the building’s closing or the stuff is going away, it’s that they poured their hearts and souls and lives into it.”

Terri Harper first came to Eunice over 20 years ago to be fitted for a prosthetic bathing suit and has been working there ever since.

“Seeing what other people go through, and how they can overcome and feel like a complete person again and have a smile on their face, and that’s very important," Harper said as she fought back tears.

Special Touch may be closing, but this closed door can’t touch the legacy of the women who built, served, and re-discovered themselves in this truly special community.

Special Touch by Eunice has been sold to another local mastectomy boutique, Pretty Woman Boutique on Sivley road in Huntsville, where Eunice is referring all of her current clients.