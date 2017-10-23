Some Reports Of Wind Damage Overnight And Early Monday Morning

Morgan County, Ala. – Heavy rain and strong winds moved through the Tennessee Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning. Some reports of minor structural damage and trees down from Trinity to south Huntsville. We received this facebook message from Jean Merchant Cross in Trinity:

Trees are down, some twisted. Some structural damage to houses. South Seneca Drive, Mason Drive and South Mountain Drive. All I have seen is my son’s yard. Huge tree down in backyard that hit their chainlink fence on 3 sides and clipped neighbor’s garage and neighbor had a huge tree that hit his house.

Here is a look at some photos from Jean Merchant Cross this morning.

Here is a look at the velocity (wind speed product) around 2am for Morgan County. The brighter green shows the stronger wind gusts.

There could be some more minor damage reports this morning especially east of I-65 early this morning. This product showing 40-50 mph of shear around 5am for Scottsboro to Section.