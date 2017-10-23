× Several vehicles stolen from Bill Penney Toyota service department over the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Zach Penney, the Vice President and General Manager of Bill Penney Toyota in Huntsville, has confirmed that some vehicles were taken sometime Friday night or Saturday morning from the service department.

He says thieves broke into the service department and took some keys to customers’ cars. He says a few of those cars were stolen.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are looking into the case.

“This is the first time we have had a instance like this in as long as I can remember,” says Penney. “We are working with the HPD and our customers to try and assist in whatever way possible.”

Penney says he has spoken with other new car dealers in Huntsville. He doesn’t believe this to be a trend of any kind.