Oscar Mayer Wienermobile hits the Valley for some Halloweenie fun

Event Description:



his fun filled spooktacular day is appropriate for all ages. Put on frightening costumes and come on out to the Garden for a goulish good time. Visit the BOO-terfly House for Trick or Treating. Crafts for the kids and a Parade of Costumes at 11 AM. Enjoy Hay Rides through the Scarecrow Trail to visit the Sorghum Maze. The festivities include face painting and pumpkins for the kids. Steve the DJ will add to the festivities.