It’s late October: do you know where your coat is?

The widespread rain moved out early Monday morning, but the clouds hang around for a while longer as another cold front nears from the northwest this evening and blows through overnight. It doesn’t get excessively cold behind this one, but you will notice the change!

Expect lows in the mid-40s by sunrise Tuesday; it only warms toward the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday afternoon with a stiff northwest wind gusting upwards of 25 miles per hour. Look for some sunny periods early, but more clouds move in by early afternoon and evening as cool air keeps blowing in. We likely escape without a frost this time; the next surge of cold air moving in for the weekend has a much better shot at a widespread frost and potentially the first freeze of the season.

Colder air keeps coming: The first push of chilly weather this week backs off on Thursday and Friday. It’s the usual back-and-forth of an active weather pattern; it almost always warms up ahead of another shot of cold air.

The next cold front moves into the region Friday then slowly pushes through Alabama into Georgia by Saturday morning. Some showers come with it; however, it does not look as substantial as the rain that fell in the past 24 hours.

Expect a very chilly, gray, and occasionally damp Saturday. The breeze will make temperatures in the 50s feel awfully cold!

The temperature falls even more for Sunday; there’s even a chance of some frost and a light freeze early Sunday morning.

