Girls Inc. 2017 to host “Invest in a Girl Celebration” featuring Rosalind Brewer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The purpose of the Invest In A Girl Celebration is to raise funds that will support Girls Inc. of Huntsville’s growth initiative which will allow the agency to double the number of girls served by 2020.

Funds raised will support expansion efforts at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School, McNair Junior High School, Huntsville Junior High School and Jemison High School. Girls Inc. understands the importance of providing young girls exposure to diverse role models who epitomize hard work, intelligence, and resilience.

Rosalind “Roz” Brewer is the former president and chief executive officer of Sam’s Club. In 2016, Fortune ranked her #19 on its list of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business. Girls Inc. inspires over 700 girls each year to be strong, smart and bold.

Invest in a Girl is happening Thursday, October 24th, at 7:00 p.m. at the Von Bran Center, North Hall