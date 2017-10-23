EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Morgan County

Morgan County, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed the wind damage from early Monday morning was due to an EF-1 tornado.

Reports of wind damage began coming in from Trinity in Morgan County around 2:30 Monday morning.

The EF1 confirmed by @NWSHuntsville at Trinity this morning was the 1st tornado captured by our upgraded ARMOR radar. Data are prelim. #alwx pic.twitter.com/byKEttiWvU — UAH SWIRLL (@UAHSWIRLL) October 23, 2017

Upon receiving the reports, which described twisted trees and some damage to roofing, the National Weather Service in Huntsville sent a team to survey the damage.

We also received many photos from our viewers showing the damage:

The full report from the NWS is below: