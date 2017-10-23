Dishwasher recall expanded to include 550,000 units that may catch fire

BHS Home Appliances has expanded a recall already in place by 408,000 units. The company says it has received five complaints of the power cord overheating and causing a fire.

Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador branded dishwashers are included in the recall.

The models included in the recall were sold in stainless steel, black, white and custom panel. They were sold at appliance and specialty retailers, department stores, authorized builder distributors and home improvement stores nationwide from January 2013 through May 2015 for between $850 and $2,600.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has provided a full list of the model and serial numbers included in this recall on its website.

The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the dishwasher inner door panel or on the side of the dishwasher panel.