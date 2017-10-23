Austin High School student arrested during drug sweep at school

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department announced the arrest of Jarvis Tyres Hayes, 18, after a scheduled drug sweep.

School resource officers and school administrators did a sweep of the Austin High School parking lot with K-9 officer Pack. Pack reportedly responded to a blue Chevy Monte Carlo parked in the east parking lot.

The car belonged to Hayes, who was contacted and escorted from class by the administration to law enforcement in the parking lot.

Officers say they found a some marijuana packaged for resale in the vehicle and a “large amount of U.S. Currency” on Hayes.

Hayes now faces possession of marijuana charges and was held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.