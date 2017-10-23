Applications available for Decatur Police’s first Volunteer Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - For the first time, police in the River City open their doors to curious residents like never before. Their Volunteer Academy will give you the chance to see exactly what the department does.

Starting January 16, participants will meet every Tuesday for two hours over the course of eleven weeks for the hands-on experience.

"They'll tour dispatch and see info come through, there will be a K-9 demonstration, a taser demonstration, they'll get to train on a firearm simulator," said DPD spokesperson Emme Long.

It's meant to be the foundation of a longstanding relationship.

"When you graduate there will be a uniform and a badge and a patch," explained Long. "If they want to assist with parking or traffic at a large city event there more than welcome to from that point on."

Plus, alumni of the program can also have access to ride-a-longs with police after graduation.

The applications are officially available and are due December 1.

Long says applicants will go through a background check and must submit photo ID.

You can pick up an application at DPD's front desk or online here.