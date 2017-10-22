Marshall County authorities search for three escaped inmates

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office three inmates were discovered missing Sunday night.

Officials say jail staff discovered the three missing during roll call checks.

Jose Gilberton Rodiguez, 32, of Boaz is being held for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abraham Lopez, 29, of Tennessee is being held for trafficking in meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose G. Martinez, 36, of Owens Crossroads is being held for third-degree domestic violence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA reckless endangerment, FTA criminal mischief and using a false identity.

Authorities are working on establishing leads to locate the three inmates and to determine how they escaped.