MADISON, Ala. — According to Madison Police they are currently experiencing problems with their non-emergency phone lines. Authorities want to make sure you know how to contact them if necessary.

If you are not able to get through to them calling their 256-722-7190 non-emergency line, they recommend calling them at 256-722-7191.

Authorities are continuing to work on the problem to get it resolved as quickly as possible.