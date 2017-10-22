× It’s “Apple ID” not “AppleID” and no, it does not expire

According to Fortune, there are more than 700 million iPhones currently in use worldwide. With such a large number of users, it is no surprise that scammers have decided to make this group their next target.

A new variant on the Apple ID scam has surfaced this week nationwide. The claim is that your “AppleID” is due to expire. The user is then instructed to follow the included link where they will enter their Apple ID login credentials to update their ID and prevent the loss of services and applications loaded onto the phone. It is important to note that a user’s Apple ID never expires, so there is no reason for a user to receive a message such as this.

In addition to an Apple ID never expiring, there are several other red flags in the text message below. First, the notification is delivered as a regular text message, rather than an iMessage – the message service created and used by Apple, Inc. Second, the link does not lead to an official Apple website. The official link to manage your Apple ID is https://appleid.apple.com/. Finally, Apple Inc. refers to “Apple ID” as two words in all platforms, where the message pushes the two words together to become one, as seen in the text below. Additionally, if there is an issue, Apple will contact users via email.

However, whenever you receive an email about an account issue, always take a moment to recall how the company typically contacts you and check for grammatical errors. Be sure to hover over all links to see if they take you to the official company website or to a fake page. The scammer’s main goal is to prey on your sense of urgency to get you to act without first thinking, “Does this make sense?”.

Sources: Fortune.com and Macworld.co.uk

For more information, go to Here’s How Many iPhones Are Currently Being Used Worldwide, and Warning: ‘Your Apple ID is due to expire today’ is a phishing scam.

To report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.