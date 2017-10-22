Annual chili cook-off and toy run benefiting Christmas charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you like chili, running, and/or charity, you're going to love the first weekend in November.

The Saints Motorcycle Club is hosting a two-day weekend event benefiting the nonprofit Christmas Charities Year Round with a back-to-back chili cook-off and toy run.

On Saturday, November 4, the 30th annual Saints MC Chili Cook-off will be held at 330 Brownsboro Road. Gates will open at noon and judging begins at 3 p.m. For chili-related questions, contact Trapper at (256) 426-5057.

And on Sunday, November 5, the 39th annual Saints MC Toy Run will start at 12 p.m. at the Old Time Pottery on Highway 20 in Madison. Afterward, toys will be dropped off at Christmas Charities Year Round where a raffle and auction will be held.

For more information on both events, you can contact the Saints Club House at (256) 776-2492.