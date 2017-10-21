THIS WEEKEND: Alabama Gourd Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN, Ala. -- The Alabama Gourd Society is hosting their annual gourd show in Cullman. It's a unique, family-friendly event to enjoy the cooler air and dive into the fall spirit!

The show is a showcase of all the many aspects of gourds. There is an exhibition with 88 categories of gourd work/art. There are demos throughout the weekend, classes, a children's make-and-take, and gourd growers featuring many varieties. Over 35 booths with crafted gourds and supplies will be featured at the show. The theme for this year's show is "Old MacDonalds Gourd Farm".

People travel from all over the south to attend the Gourd Show. The society's goal is to educate people on the uses of gourds and all the different things they can be used for. They have been used all over the world and throughout history as useful containers and musical instruments.

What: The Alabama Gourd Show

When: October 21-22

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Cullman Civic Center, Cullman, AL

Tickets: $3 for ages 12 and older

More information: alabamagourdsociety.org or (256) 355-4634