Madison law enforcement is serving up burgers and fun for Tip-A-Cop fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Madison police officers and deputies will join forces to flip some burgers for a good cause! They'll be at Red Robin at Bridge Street Town Centre all day on Saturday, October 21, trying to raise awareness for the Special Olympics and athletes with intellectual disabilities. Every year, the Special Olympics gives these citizens a chance to shine with talent while having fellowship with one another to celebrate their differences.

In the month of May every year the law enforcement community participates in the LETR, Law Enforcement Torch Run. Law enforcement volunteers gather as a community and escort the opening game Torch from Huntsville to Troy, AL-- stopping in cities along the way to run through the downtown areas and raise awareness. In Troy they conduct the opening ceremonies for the State games and enjoy watching the special athletes shine at their events.

No tickets needed, just bring your appetite! Red Robin has offered to donate a generous portion of the sales from this event directly to the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.