× Law enforcement members serve their community in a different way for a great cause

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — When you go to a restaurant you usually expect a server to greet and wait on you. That wasn’t the case Saturday evening.

Law enforcement members from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Madison Police Department came out to Red Robin to serve for their “Tip a Cop” event. “We are out here experiencing the serving industry all to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics,” Madison Police Detective Tanner Wilkerson explained.

The Special Olympics is something Wilkerson is passionate about. “Every May we start out in Huntsville. We run the torch, stopping at different cities on the way to Troy where we have the opening game ceremonies that kick off the state games,” Wilkerson explained.

He said the support has been great. “We had some Special Olympic guests here earlier. It was great for the community to actually meet and see these athletes. It really drove the point home. These are citizens in our community,” Wilkerson said.

Officers helped raise money with the help of t-shirt sales, donations and Red Robin. “Red Robin has generously pledged a percentage of the sales today to the Special Olympics,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson will admit serving is difficult, but is more than willing to get someone a refill if it helps the Special Olympics.

If you missed out on the event you can still donate or buy a t-shirt. You can call either the City of Madison Police Department at 256-772-7190 or The Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-532-3412 for more information.