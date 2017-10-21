× High-speed pursuit ends in Madison County, 1 in custody

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One man is in custody following a long, high-speed pursuit, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.

Deputies said the pursuit began on Hobbs Island Road at Little Mountain Road when the man refused to stop his Camaro during an attempted traffic stop.

He led deputies, then Huntsville Police, through parts of South Huntsville and Madison County. Multiple viewers contacted our newsroom to report seeing the chase.

Once on South Memorial Parkway, deputies say the man reached speeds topping 100 mph.

Deputies were able to pick the chase back up again later on Hobbs Island Road. They say the man damaged his vehicle in a small wreck in the back yard of a home on Hobbs Island Road SE near Cap Atkins Road SE.

There, he left his car and jumped over a bluff and into the Tennessee River.

Deputies said no one was injured.

It is unclear if the man was under the influence of substances, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating why the man was fleeing.

They plan to charge him with reckless endangerment and fleeing to elude police, along with various traffic citations.