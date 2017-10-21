Heavy Rain Expected Sunday Night Through Monday Morning

A cold front is slowly moving in from the west. Ahead of this front is a strong southerly flow, pushing more moisture into the Tennessee Valley. That will set us up for a night of heavy rain once the cold front moves though.

Scattered showers will become more numerous, especially west of I-65 through 9PM. A few isolated storms are possible this evening, with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph possible.

Rain will be widespread through the overnight hours as the front moves through from west to east. Rain could be quite heavy at times, so be prepared for a messy Monday morning commute.

By sunrise the heaviest rain will be focused east of I-65. The front will move out of the Valley by Monday afternoon, but a few lingering showers will be possible throughout the day. With clouds and spotty rain around temperatures will struggle to warm up. We’ll warm from the low 60s Monday morning into the upper 60s Monday afternoon.

By the time we dry out Monday night most of the Valley will have picked up 1-2 inches of rain. Some communities could see closer to 2-4 inches, depending on where the heaviest rain sets up overnight.