Heavy rain expected Sunday evening through Monday afternoon

With the exception of a few tropical systems, it has been a relatively dry late summer/early fall for the Tennessee Valley.

If not for hurricanes Harvey, Irene and Nate, we would have had very little rainfall over the past 60 days. As it stands now, some areas in Northwest Alabama still need rain to ‘catch up’ on the year-to-date (Muscle Shoals’ deficit is -2.45”).

While we want catch-up on rainfall totals to keep the soil healthy, we don’t want to see it all at once. That’s what will probably happen Sunday night through Monday morning though: 2-4 inches of rain falling withing 24-36 hours.

Rain/storm timeline: Clouds thicken Sunday morning, and you’ll notice the increased humidity with a south breeze gusting over 15 miles per hour. Some showers are possible between noon and 6 PM, but our best chance of rain comes from around 10 PM Sunday through about 6 PM Monday. Click on the slideshow below to see snapshots of Futurecast radar information for Sunday through Monday morning.

As of this writing, we do not expect a risk of severe storms; however, a slight shift northward in this system’s track could change that. We’ll be watchful and keep you informed of any changes.