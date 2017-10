FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The Fort Payne Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Catalina Jessica Jimenez was last seen in Fort Payne between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Catalina is 5’0″ tall, weighs about 118 lbs with shoulder length black hair.

Anyone that may have information is asked to contact the Fort Payne Police Department at 256-845-1414.